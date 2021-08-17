Felipe Lopes

#DailyUI 003 - Landing page.

#DailyUI 003 - Landing page. daily ui web design ui design adobe xd
I love F1 games, so I did a new EA landing page to promote the new game of the F1 franchise.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
