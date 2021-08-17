Sugoi Sweater

✨ Hey guys,

Last shot from my personal project call Sugoi

Sugoi Fisher Collection is a personal project to develop an illustrated fashion collection.

This series was inspired by childhood memories of the fishing trips that my grandparents took me, it was a program of the year for me. Remembering some materials and some clothes we used were a source of inspiration for this project

