Citadel Abomination

Citadel Abomination conceptart fanart horrorart monster creature gameart abomination citadel
A fan art painting of a monster, aptly named “Abomination’, from the game Citadel: Forged With Fire. Painted with a simple background, and in a typical concept art pose.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
