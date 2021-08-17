Svetlana Shevliakova

Baby girl - character design

Svetlana Shevliakova
Svetlana Shevliakova
  • Save
Baby girl - character design branding illustratorukraine smile love bottle pacifier sweetl cartoon charater vector family childrens childhood child kids girl toddler kiddy babies baby
Download color palette

Little girl character drawn in vector graphic

Svetlana Shevliakova
Svetlana Shevliakova

More by Svetlana Shevliakova

View profile
    • Like