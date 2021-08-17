Maryna Yavgel

Dating app verification steps

Maryna Yavgel
Maryna Yavgel
  • Save
Dating app verification steps ui ux application mobile app verification steps dating app verification steps
Download color palette

Hello!
Take a look at the concept design for dating application. How to check the user background in four simple steps.
Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out 😊

Maryna Yavgel
Maryna Yavgel

More by Maryna Yavgel

View profile
    • Like