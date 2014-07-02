Alan Hargrove

NHL Minimalistic Logos - Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL Minimalistic Logos - Pittsburgh Penguins
#11 Pittsburgh Penguins

Here is another team I feel needs a complete change. Name, colors, everything. So for this part of the project I chose to use the retro logo and a retro color scheme. The colors that Mario Lemieux & Jaromir Jagr made so famous.

Jul 2, 2014
