NHL Minimalistic Logos - Pittsburgh Penguins

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#11 Pittsburgh Penguins
Here is another team I feel needs a complete change. Name, colors, everything. So for this part of the project I chose to use the retro logo and a retro color scheme. The colors that Mario Lemieux & Jaromir Jagr made so famous.