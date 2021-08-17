👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Larvik Elektroniske Sportsklubb is an e-sports club in Larvik, Norway. A new cultural movement from the municipality Larvik, with a focus on youth, gaming, teamwork, and learning. The pupils learn how to work together and start the path to become a professional gamer.
I have designed LESK's (Larvik Elektroniske Sportsklubb) visual profile, logo and website. The website is developed using Webflow.
This project is an ongoing one, and we aim to add more content and designs related to LESK in the future, this is just the beginning of something bigger. The website at its current state can be viewed here: https://www.larvikesk.no/