Save the Date Card for 3/14 Wedding

Save the Date Card for 3/14 Wedding
Had some fun with a friend's request to make a save-the-date card for his upcoming 3/14/2015 wedding. Simple concept, and matches the couple's style perfectly.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
