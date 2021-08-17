"Second option"

Matunda is a one-man-show who wants to start a small business and I'm glad that I helped with that!

An individual who's passionate about agriculture, and various kinds of fruits.

He imports rare and fresh types to the middle-east, where's the lack of order, and that's what makes this business unique and different from the usual.

The logo represents all kinds of sweet fruits.

