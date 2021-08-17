Karma

Fern Fashion - Branding

Karma
Karma
  • Save
Fern Fashion - Branding clothes women fashion logo designbykarma illustration icon agency design branding logo
Download color palette

Brand exploration for Fern Fashion
View project details here

Hit "L" if you like & Comments would be appreciated!

Follow us on:
Behance

Karma
Karma

More by Karma

View profile
    • Like