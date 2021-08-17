Svetlana Shevliakova

Baby boy - character design

Svetlana Shevliakova
Svetlana Shevliakova
  • Save
Baby boy - character design procreate kiddy money pacifier family ukraine sweetl graphic design tender people cartoon character love babies childhood child kids toddlers baby
Download color palette

Bitmap of a little kid who tears up money found at home

Svetlana Shevliakova
Svetlana Shevliakova

More by Svetlana Shevliakova

View profile
    • Like