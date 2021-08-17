István Jakab

Barber Shop App UI

István Jakab
István Jakab
  • Save
Barber Shop App UI screen mobile ui design yellow user experience ios dark barber app design ui
Download color palette

Finally, a UI Design that is not blue! Elegance and awesomeness were the key characteristics we were looking for (besides a flawless user experience, of course) with the boys from Kadeno Solutions. If you happen to visit Târgu-Mureș, Barber King will make sure you leave the town with a fresh look; make an appointment using one of their mobile apps.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
István Jakab
István Jakab

More by István Jakab

View profile
    • Like