Bentgrass Hash Co. are a solventless hash product company based out in Oklahoma. The owners are keen golfers hence the name "BentGrass" developed from their love of golf. The goal is to bring together golf culture to cannabis and remove the idea that cannabis is bad for you.

So my job as the designer was to design a logo and identity system to work for their current product but also in the future become a lifetstyle brand for the golf and cannabis industry.

It's safe to say I had some serious fun with this. Here some design I created for the first round of design supplied to the client. I loved how they turned out.

