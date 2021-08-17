Øyvind Hermans

Collection of banner ads

This was my life as a designer for some years: To create banner ads that were to be used as marketing material for different brands within the Nordics biggest eCommerce player; Komplett Group.

When creating this banners I always started with a blank canvas, and created an interesting composition using product images and other imagery combined into one scene. Really fun!

See more banners at my Behance project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/60882829/Banner-ads-2014-2016

