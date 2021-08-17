Карина Блохина

Landing page for blogger creator

Landing page for blogger creator website.  landing page. design illustration ux ui
Hello!

My first dribble job was a Tilda site for a creator blogger.

This is a massive job:
- individual illustrations
- thoughtful and minimalistic design
- design that reflects the personality of the blogger and its authenticity
- Adaptation for all devices
- transfer to Tilda

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
