Jessica Johnson

'mini sessions' photographer guide

Jessica Johnson
Jessica Johnson
  • Save
'mini sessions' photographer guide photographer template psd minimal informational photography
Download color palette

this recently added to http://www.dailydesignables.com/, it's a different take on an informational brochure for photographers to give their clients with info on their 'mini sessions.' I've seen them mainly in a trifold, but think that a flat 8x5x11 is way more modern and chic than a tri-fold. Plus, if they send it as a PDF it looks better.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Jessica Johnson
Jessica Johnson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jessica Johnson

View profile
    • Like