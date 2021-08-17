Saul Melo

Angostura Key Visual

Saul Melo
Saul Melo
  • Save
Angostura Key Visual design logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

A visual key for the Angostura bitter brand was created.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Saul Melo
Saul Melo

More by Saul Melo

View profile
    • Like