Medicine Reminder App

Health must never be compromised; especially when you are ailing! No one likes taking meds – they taste weird and don’t take the taste-buds out for a dance. But, that in no way undermines their importance!
Medicines must be taken on time, in accordance with the prescribed dosage – but one tends to forget! WHAT CAN BE DONE ABOUT IT?! Well… an app can be developed. YES!
A simplified, easy-to-use UI for a medicine app, that records the prescription, works as a reminder and even tracks the med consumption is one amazing solution, right!
Get in touch with Techugo to lay hands on such non-complex yet endearing interfaces and app designs.
From the most exciting, to the mundane – we make everything engaging. Creative, are we? GUILTY AS CHARGED!
So, stop procrastinating already and link in today!
