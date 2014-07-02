Chris Lackey

Original Contact Page Design for Apptopia

Chris Lackey
Chris Lackey
  • Save
Original Contact Page Design for Apptopia
Download color palette

Graphics, layout, and other aspects of this design were lost in the translation with the new dev after I had left the company, but here is a shot of the original concept.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Chris Lackey
Chris Lackey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Chris Lackey

View profile
    • Like