Alexander Todorov

Landing page | Daily UI Challenge 002

Alexander Todorov
Alexander Todorov
  • Save
Landing page | Daily UI Challenge 002 designe landing page ux design webdesign design challenge dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone, here is my design according to #DailyUI Challenge. Press L if you enjoy it 😉

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Alexander Todorov
Alexander Todorov

More by Alexander Todorov

View profile
    • Like