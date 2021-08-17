Rizal Fadli

VACCS - Vaccine Information App

VACCS - Vaccine Information App challange ui design app vaccine
VACSS | The application you need for more information about vaccine. This UI made for design challenge @plainthingstudio.
Main focus:
1. Vaccine registration
2. Nearest vaccine location
3. Types of vaccines

Looking for feedback :) . Thanks !!

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
