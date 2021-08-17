Mediapark

Smilčių namai

Smilčių namai animation art direction ux ui
Real estate projects will never be the same! We create unique concepts and stories - you buy life in it. It's only a house until we put specific emotions here. Creative ideas, UX/UI design, animations - all this to reflect this fantastic Seaside project: "Smilčių namai".

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
