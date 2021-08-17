👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys,
Here I've designed a landing page based on Real Estate. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.
This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexible userflow.
Share your thoughts and love "L".
My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Design - Figma & Photoshop
Font used
DM Sans & Open sans
------------
Real Estate - Landing Page Design
Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects
akikul.haque444@gmail.com
🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.