QhueCreative

Cable Leader - Logo WIP

QhueCreative
QhueCreative
  • Save
Cable Leader - Logo WIP branding logo logo design cable wire cord leader king crown electronic
Download color palette

Cables + Crown. Identity concept for Cable Leader.

Photo is snatched off Google for proofing and when approved will use client provided images.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
QhueCreative
QhueCreative

More by QhueCreative

View profile
    • Like