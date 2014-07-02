Andrew J Lee

Crime Scene Shape Library

Andrew J Lee
Andrew J Lee
  • Save
Crime Scene Shape Library crime scene icon shape line illustration
Download color palette

Some law enforcements use the Gliffy Editor for reconstructing crime scenes. Thought I'd make it easier for them as it's innovation day at our office.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Andrew J Lee
Andrew J Lee

More by Andrew J Lee

View profile
    • Like