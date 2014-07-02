Stephen Hollingsworth

Rods and Rescues Logo

Stephen Hollingsworth
Stephen Hollingsworth
  • Save
Rods and Rescues Logo logo bagsr hollingsworth car dogs rescue show sticker rods and rescues
Download color palette

Logo design for Rods and Rescues. Car show and adoption event benefiting Bay Area German Shepherd Rescue.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Stephen Hollingsworth
Stephen Hollingsworth

More by Stephen Hollingsworth

View profile
    • Like