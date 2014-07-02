Palmetto Prosthodontics Logo

Got a chance to work on another branding project in the past few weeks and we are all really pleased with how everything has turned out.

A little bit about the project, Palmetto Prosthodontics has a strong opportunity to establish itself as a leader in a new market based both on approachability and brand sophistication. Currently, none of the local competition communicates much in the way of professionalism, comfort or expertise. That said, we wanted to create a mark and system for Palmetto that would separate it from other Prosthodontics offices based on its merits: Complex problem solving and no-frills, professional care combined with a tone of approachability that would help put potential patients at ease. The result is an identity that is clean and friendly, yet stringently professional.

Thanks to @Alex Wier @Jason Craig @Daniel Stewart and the rest of the @Wier / Stewart team for the help with polishing everything off. Team work makes the dream work.

More on this project coming soon