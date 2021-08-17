Reijo Palmiste

Hold Closed

Hold Closed metal rust safety key stored storage lock safe diorama isometric illustration isometric blender 3d blender3d illustration
Hold it tight, don't show them your hand or your weakness.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
