Greetings From Canada

Greetings From Canada canada letterpress loon tent canoe outdoors
Our contribution to Vincent Perez and Tom Froese's 'Greetings From Canada' postcard project: http://www.greetingsfrom.ca/

Greetings From Canada is a limited edition run of fine letterpress postcards featuring the work of 10 Canadian artists, illustrators and designers. The first project of its kind in the country, it aims to elevate the art of letterpress printing while showcasing a selection of some of the best creative talent Canada has to offer.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
