Denis Sazhin

Open & Cl.. clo.. c..c.. damn close!

Denis Sazhin
Denis Sazhin
Hire Me
  • Save
Open & Cl.. clo.. c..c.. damn close! icon gif close open animation interface element ui window
Download color palette

Opening and closing proccess has never been smoother.

Ani5 still 2x
Rebound of
Open & Close & Smash
By Chuan²
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Denis Sazhin
Denis Sazhin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Denis Sazhin

View profile
    • Like