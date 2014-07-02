Sophie Clark

Switches - final iteration

Sophie Clark
Sophie Clark
Switches - final iteration
Been meaning to update you on this.
Behold the finalised logo! The client requested something a little more sophisticated. I think we can all agree the previous execution was pretty playful :)

The colours also changed in the end, but I wanted to show you this version ;-)

See it in action at www.switches.be

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
