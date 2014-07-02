Switches - final iteration

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Been meaning to update you on this.
Behold the finalised logo! The client requested something a little more sophisticated. I think we can all agree the previous execution was pretty playful :)
The colours also changed in the end, but I wanted to show you this version ;-)
See it in action at www.switches.be