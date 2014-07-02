Jonathan Lawrence

State Plates

State Plates
What?! Of course I've got time for another side project...

Over the last century the American license plate has taken a turn for the worst. I'm hoping to change that. Let me know if you'd like to get involved. http://stateplatesproject.com

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
