E & M monogram - Left or Right?

E & M monogram - Left or Right? monogram logo e m circle brand identity
So, I'm just looking for some opinions here. Please comment below. This is part of a logo I've been working on for a company called Emblem Media.

Which do you prefer, left or right? Does one communicate the E & M more than the other? Thanks!

Rebound of
Emblem Media Logo Concept
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
