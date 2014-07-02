kAi CHENG

Body Condition_During Fever

kAi CHENG
kAi CHENG
  • Save
Body Condition_During Fever ui ios android condition body wearable watch health detect fever
Download color palette

Detecting user's body temperature, the watch can give alert when the user is during fever.

My newest project. Can be viewed on behance :D
https://www.behance.net/pekingkc671f

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
kAi CHENG
kAi CHENG

More by kAi CHENG

View profile
    • Like