Headsplosion

Headsplosion illustration animation
Been a while since I shared something here. Got a lot of new work coming. But this was just a little illo for an article I wrote over the weekend. Read the whole thing right here:

http://blog.keenancummings.com/post/90296051251/what-really-happens-when-a-company-is-acquired

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
