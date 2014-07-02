Ashley Hohnstein

Something

Ashley Hohnstein
Ashley Hohnstein
  • Save
Something type script cursive lettering typography vector swash
Download color palette

Some type for a thing that I'm 99% sure is being reworked in a hand-drawn style. BUT - this turned out nice so I wanted to share and see if anyone had any feedback since vectorizing custom type is tough shit.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Ashley Hohnstein
Ashley Hohnstein
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ashley Hohnstein

View profile
    • Like