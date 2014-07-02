Niall Staines

Translation Icon 3

Niall Staines
Niall Staines
  • Save
Translation Icon 3 logo book speech bubble mark icon translation literary speech bubble
Download color palette

Exploring this route further for the client.

The client runs a website where poems are translated by a community of users.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Niall Staines
Niall Staines

More by Niall Staines

View profile
    • Like