Body Condition

Body Condition ui ios android condition body temperature wearable watch control smart health
Detecting user's body temperature, the watch can control the air conditioner to adjust the temperature in the room for user's comfortability.

My newest project. Can be viewed on behance :D
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
