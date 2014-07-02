Support Creative Chaos

𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔦𝔢𝔩 𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔴𝔫

Strips of yellow paper meticulously curled into a typographic design. Yellow on yellow. Create, destroy, repeat.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
