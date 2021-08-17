Thank You Machine for social impact

Sam Bathe
Thank You Machine is a digital experience created to practice empathy and share custom notes of gratitude – so there was a natural connection with efforts of the Zendesk social impact team.

We wanted to raise awareness of the focus areas of the social impact team and the non-profit organisations they support by featuring a sponsored illustration as part of the character builder in the Thank You Machine experience.

For every card created with a sponsored illustration, Zendesk donate $10 to a chosen charity in that cause area. First focusing on food insecurity with donations to World Central Kitchen, and secondly for Pride and LGTBQ+ equality with donations to the Human Rights Campaign.

Create your own card at: thankyoumachine.zendesk.com

Team Credits: Genevieve Ng, Freya Dobrindt, Ed Yau, Anna Cirera, Phillip Kanaris
Illustrations: Nous Vous
Web build: One Darnley Road

