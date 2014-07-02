Bitesize snacks logo

Ioana Craescu

Almost forgot about this one, it's 2 years old. Logo proposal for a healthy snack company, that targets individuals who are into eating right, parents & kids. Brief: fun, healthy, modern

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
