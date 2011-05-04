Sean Ball

Maxima Dribble

Sean Ball
Sean Ball
  • Save
Maxima Dribble retro graphic design my first car rebound nissan datsun maxima 1984 oklahoma design
Download color palette

My first car was a 1984 Datsun (Nissan) Maxima. It was silver, had a moon roof, and a lovely computer voiced woman that let you know you left those pesky lights on again. It was AWESOME.

0d978ec91169643b917943bf3a01a302
Rebound of
My First Car - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
Sean Ball
Sean Ball

More by Sean Ball

View profile
    • Like