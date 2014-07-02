Camille Lannel

Jean-Michel, portrait minimaliste

Jean-Michel, portrait minimaliste basquiat red tie jacket jean-michel basquiat denim shirt
Hi ! This Jean-Michel Basquiat's portrait is the last minimalist creation that I post of my Minimalist portraits' collection. Thank you for your support !

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
