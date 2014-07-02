Alessio Maffeis

I am happy to announce I have joined the Leevia team!
www.leevia.com is the first photo petition platform which helps you raise awareness for whatever you care most about by leveraging the power of pictures.

I will work on building and refining Leevia's user experience, closely with fellow designer @Piero Borgo.

Your feedback will be much appreciated and highly regarded as usual. :)

