Mattis Bødtker

Bluth Stair Car - Arrested Development

Mattis Bødtker
Mattis Bødtker
Hire Me
  • Save
Bluth Stair Car - Arrested Development cars truck bluth stair car arreste development vehicle car simple icon vector illustration
Download color palette

"Watch out for hop-ons". Narrator: "He did not".

It's been a hot minute since I made the car. Decided it was a great starting off point to get back to illustration after the summer holiday.

Have you seen Arrested Development?

Mattis Bødtker
Mattis Bødtker
Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Mattis Bødtker

View profile
    • Like