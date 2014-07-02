Fraser Davidson
Marching Band Trumpet

Marching Band Trumpet marching band walk cycle animated gif
Expecting a few more of these guys in the next few days.

Want to make your own, learn simple After Effects walk cycles here on Skillshare ;)
http://skl.sh/1buq4qG

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
