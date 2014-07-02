Sam Dunn

Hungry Ghost US Release!

Hungry Ghost US Release! skull sketch cd cover drawing rough wip illustration
You may have already heard the news,

Violent Soho Hungry Ghost will be released in the US on September 29th on SideOneDummy Records!

So to celebrate here’s a little snapshot of the first sketches - more on the blog - http://sam-dunn.blogspot.co.uk/

- http://www.punknews.org/article/55209/violent-soho-to-release-hungry-ghost-via-sideonedummy

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
