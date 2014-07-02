The new Northern Ground site is live!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Not only are we excited to be a part of the rad Dribbble community but we just launched our new website too! Check it out at northernground.com
About Us
Northern Ground is a digital studio in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 2012 our shop was founded on the premise that a small, experienced team can produce results others cannot. No gaps, no telephone game, no junior people. We are a close-knit group that uses code and design to help our clients solve complex problems. We stay close to the work putting business goals, fresh user experiences and innovation first.
Learn more about our team at northernground.com/about