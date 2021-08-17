M—NG Branding I

Mostafa Nasergivechi

Hey Friends,

Here is a sneak pick of work that I have been doing on
branding for my practice. I have been having a lot of fun
exploring and making a lot of assets that I would be
sharing in the coming days.

I made this little presentation using After effect, after many
years of not touching it. I am excited to work in after effects more.

Cheers ✌🏼


