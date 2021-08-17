Regina Cas - Digital Designer

Discoball - 3D Project

Regina Cas - Digital Designer
Regina Cas - Digital Designer
  • Save
Download color palette

My obsession with shiny discoballs made me do it.
Created from scratch on After Effects.
____

✨ Would like to have an animation for your brand?

Feel free to reach out: reginacas97@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Regina Cas - Digital Designer
Regina Cas - Digital Designer
Motion & UI Design - Crafting Elevated Digital Experiences

More by Regina Cas - Digital Designer

View profile
    • Like